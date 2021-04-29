Ford Mustang Mach-GT Rendering Shows the All-Electric Mustang People Wanted

You can oppose the change and die proud, or adapt and carry on as something slightly different, but in lots of ways, also much better. The public, however, doesn't want "much better," it wants more of the same thing it's known for decades, with marginal improvements for each generation. No leaps, just baby steps.
Well, most established manufacturers are catering to the people's needs by launching separate lines—or even brands—for their electric products, just to make sure they don't spook their traditional customers with things they might not accept or even understand. Meanwhile, their EVs gain traction with other parts of the public; they get good reviews and start showing up more and more often on the street, leading to a slower but more fuss-free adoption in the end.
Ford kind of decided to go against the trend with its first true electric model, the Mustang Mach-E. It borrowed the brand's heaviest name and had it plastered on a battery-powered crossover after decades of being associated with high-power coupes. It's too early to say whether it worked or not but considering there is no pitchfork-wielding mob stationed outside Ford's HQ, the company is probably in the clear.
EV rollout, and it's also plain to see it's tailored around the Mustang name and model. Just look at the two electric prototypes the carmaker is using to promote the alternative propulsion system: the Mustang Mach-E 1400 and the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.
For all its lack of electric models you can actually buy, Ford sure is putting out some of the most exciting prototypes. That shows it's well aware it needs to build up the electric power appeal among its core fans before it can even think about a more aggressive commercial push, not to mention an all-out electric Mustang in its pure, coupe form.
That's now, but what about 2027? By then, the model's seventh-generation should have already been launched, but it would have still been too early to include a battery-powered version. In 2027, though, considering the quick changes on the market, it would almost be time for the Mustang's eighth generation, and an EV version wouldn't just be a possibility but a requirement.
So, what would that car look like? Without knowing how the model will evolve until then, it's impossible to make an educated guess, but one thing is clear: it should be one of the coolest EVs you can buy. Sure, by then, other manufacturers will have converted some of their iconic models too, so there would be no shortage of desirable EVs (Camaro, Corvette, 911?), but still, a Mustang will have its special appeal no matter what.
For some reason, the front end reminded us of the third-gen Camaro, but you could argue a third- or fourth-gen Mustang makes just as much sense. On the other hand, the side profile is pure C7 Corvette, and while the long hood gives the Mustang Mach-GT plenty of character, there is no reason for it in the EV world.
If anything, electric power would provide the Mustang with the best opportunity to pull a C8 Corvette and become something completely different. We're not saying we think that will happen (nor would we want it to), but it would technically be possible.
All things considered, we'd say Ri did a pretty fine job of imagining the 2027 electric Ford Mustang, even if the real model—whenever it will come out—will turn out to be nothing like this. After all, the role of these renderings isn't to predict THE future but to show us how ONE of the infinite possible futures might look. If you like it, it's up to you to make sure we're heading that way. Good luck.
