Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Consumer Reports' Top EV Pick of 2022

Consumer Reports released its 10 Top Picks of 2022 list, and it has only one electric car. If you thought it belonged to a famous EV maker, sorry to disappoint you: the privilege belongs to Ford and the Mustang Mach-E. To be on this list, the vehicles must be among those Consumer Reports’ “experts recommend without hesitation.”
If you prefer more objective criteria to understand the selection, these vehicles have to have an Overall Score among the highest in their categories. The Overall Score is a measurement Consumer Reports makes that considers “road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.” These vehicles also have to offer highway-speed AEB (automatic emergency braking) to make the cut.
Another plus was to present “an adequate driver monitoring system.” The only vehicle among these ten to offer that feature was the Mach-E. According to Consumer Reports, “its active driver(-)assist system has effective driver monitoring that gives appropriate warnings when the driver looks away from the road for too long.” That earned it two more precious points. For Ford’s first EV built over a dedicated platform, that’s quite an accomplishment.
Consumer Reports said that the “Mach-E stands out in this emerging category for being enjoyable to drive, with quick acceleration, agile handling, and a well-mannered ride.” It also calls it a “well-executed new model” which “blends being green with character and driving fun.”
Apart from the Ford EV, there are only two other plug-in vehicles among Consumer Reports’ ten picks, both from Toyota: the Prius Prime and the RAV4 Prime. If you count Lexus as part of Toyota, the Japanese automaker shines as the one with more vehicles on the list, thanks to the Lexus RX. Honda had two cars on the list: the Ridgeline and the Accord.
It may take a lot more time until we see plug-in vehicles dominate Consumer Reports’ list of best cars to buy. For those willing to shift to electric mobility, getting 30% of the consumer organization recommendations to choose may be good enough.
