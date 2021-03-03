Ford Mustang Mach 1 Boss Rendering Is America's Very Own Porsche 935

Novitec’s Refined McLaren 765LT Prides Itself With 844 HP, Rolls on Vossen Shoes

If you've been following us, you probably know Hycade usually renders current production models with widebody kits, like this Toyota Supra and this Subaru WRX STI . His latest creation is a bit different, though. Yes, this beefed-up Mustang, called the Mach 1 Boss, also boasts a widebody conversion, but it's actually inspired by a second-gen Mustang Mach 1. That's right, the ill-fated and underpowered Mustang II.This time around, Hycade took this rendering beyond the usual widebody conversion. This virtual hybrid of Mach 1 and Boss nameplates is also highly aerodynamic thanks to a massive front splitter backed by huge vents stretching across the front fascia's entire width. The side skirts are also impressively wide, and the front fender vents and canards take this 'Stang into motorsport territory.The rear is a big departure from the current Mustang . Yes, the tri-bar taillights are still there, but the fascia, the spoiler, the wing, and the huge two-piece diffuser are from another world. The way the rear fenders sweep upward toward the fascia and the rear canards reminds me of the iconic Porsche 935. Actually, the side skirts and the front fender vents also seem like a nod to the German race car.Now I'm not saying that Hycade used the 935 as inspiration, but boy, this Mustang looks like it borrowed many of its aero features from the car that dominated the motorsport scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. A bigger rear wing and aerodynamic wheel caps are the only features that prevent this Mustang from being America's very own Porsche 935 . Yes, I know, the 935 is a rear-engined beast, but I'm a sucker for long front ends, so I don't care much about that.Well, here's hoping that Ford will eventually revive the Boss nameplate for the sixth-generation Mustang, even if it won't look as aggressive as in this rendering.