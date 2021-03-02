C8 Corvette "Split Window" Rendering Blends Mid-Engine Layout With Classy Looks

Introduced in 1962 for the 1963 model year, the second-generation Corvette received the “Sting Ray” nameplate over the metal strip that splits the rear window in right and left halves. The split-window spine was penned by American designer Bill Mitchell, whose work includes the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro, and 1966 Buick Riviera.

