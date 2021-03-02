C8 Corvette "Split Window" Rendering Blends Mid-Engine Layout With Classy Looks

Introduced in 1962 for the 1963 model year, the second-generation Corvette received the “Sting Ray” nameplate over the metal strip that splits the rear window in right and left halves. The split-window spine was penned by American designer Bill Mitchell, whose work includes the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro, and 1966 Buick Riviera.
Inspired by the Bugatti Atlantic, the window-splitting metal strip wouldn’t look too bad on the eighth-generation Corvette either. Coming courtesy of pixel artist Rain Prisk, the rendering also features a different roofline from the Stingray Coupe that you can purchase from $59,995 including freight.
On second thought, make that $60,995 because General Motors hiked up the starting price by $1,000 across the board. Customers who have “1100 order placed” status in the ordering system aren’t impacted by the increase.
The design study further sweetens the deal with center-lock wheels and Michelin racing tires, black trim on the doors and rocker panels, and black trim aft of the side windows. Rain Prisk didn’t bother with a Z51-inspired rear spoiler or a taller wing because it would have ruined the car’s design.
Instead of the Stingray logo we all know and love, the rear deck is augmented by C O R V E T T E lettering in capital letters as well as Carbon Flash for the spine that carries over to the roof. Glossy black is featured on the side-intake "boomerangs" as well, creating a nice contrast with the body.
Back in the real world, Chevrolet isn’t looking at bringing the split-window design back to the Corvette. But on the upside, the C8 will be treated to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 for the 2022 model year, a 5.5-liter powerplant featuring a DOHC valvetrain, natural aspiration, and a very high redline.
Moving forward, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be joined by the E-Ray that replaces the seventh-generation Corvette Grand Sport with a small-block V8 and hybrid assistance. Even further into the future, you can look forward to the twin-turbocharged ZR1 and the hybrid twin-turbocharged Zora.
