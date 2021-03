C8 Corvette "Split Window" Rendering Blends Mid-Engine Layout With Classy Looks

DOHC

Inspired by the Bugatti Atlantic, the window-splitting metal strip wouldn’t look too bad on the eighth-generation Corvette either. Coming courtesy of pixel artist Rain Prisk, the rendering also features a different roofline from the Stingray Coupe that you can purchase from $59,995 including freight.On second thought, make that $60,995 because General Motors hiked up the starting price by $1,000 across the board. Customers who have “1100 order placed” status in the ordering system aren’t impacted by the increase.The design study further sweetens the deal with center-lock wheels and Michelin racing tires, black trim on the doors and rocker panels, and black trim aft of the side windows. Rain Prisk didn’t bother with a Z51-inspired rear spoiler or a taller wing because it would have ruined the car’s design.Instead of the Stingray logo we all know and love, the rear deck is augmented by C O R V E T T E lettering in capital letters as well as Carbon Flash for the spine that carries over to the roof. Glossy black is featured on the side-intake "boomerangs" as well, creating a nice contrast with the body.Back in the real world, Chevrolet isn’t looking at bringing the split-window design back to the Corvette. But on the upside, the C8 will be treated to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 for the 2022 model year, a 5.5-liter powerplant featuring avalvetrain, natural aspiration, and a very high redline.Moving forward, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be joined by the E-Ray that replaces the seventh-generation Corvette Grand Sport with a small-block V8 and hybrid assistance. Even further into the future, you can look forward to the twin-turbocharged ZR1 and the hybrid twin-turbocharged Zora.