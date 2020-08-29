Ford Mustang GT Gets a Wild Carbon Fiber Makeover, Nearly Twice as Much Power

Back in 1964, Ford introduced us to their almighty 1965 Mustang for the very first time at the World’s Fair. Little did they know, this ruthless monstrosity would go on to demolish the sales charts!
While the manufacturer expected to sell approximately 100,000 units during the first year, as many as 22,000 ‘Stangs were sold on the first day. Within only two years, over one million copies were sent off to meet their new owners. Ford’s total sales for the 1965 model reached 681,000, surpassing their projections sevenfold.
As we fast forward to the present, the ferocious 2020 Mustang GT is powered by a 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 leviathan. This brutal piece of machinery is capable of delivering up to 460 hp at 7,000 rpm, along with 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque output at 4,600 revs. In terms of the drivetrain, six-speed manual transmission is standard, but one may opt for a ten-speed SelectShift automatic with paddle shifters instead. The latter is claimed to improve responsiveness, thanks to refined gear spacing and optimized ratios.
However, no matter how exceptional the Mustang GT might be, there will always be a little room for improvement. The folks over at Peregrine Automotive know it just as well, so they developed a full conversion kit that makes Ford’s glorious muscle car even better!
For starters, they disposed of the vehicle’s entire bodywork, except for the roof and doors. By removing the majority of its factory panels, the Peregrine team was able to fit a plethora of carbon fiber replacements, including a custom-built hood, new side skirts and widebody fenders, as well as a front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler, to name a few.
This bad boy was blessed with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 powerplant, along with an unholy Stage Two 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger. As a result, its power output figure jumps all the way up to a staggering 800 ponies. For comparison’s sake, the range-topping Shelby GT500 generates only 760 hp.
Each and every one of the wheels wears Brembo brakes, with six-piston calipers and 405 mm (15.94 inches) drilled rotors up front, joined by four-piston calipers and 380 mm (14.96 inches) discs at the back.
To wrap it all up, Peregrine Automotive is prepared to personalize the interior according to each customer’s individual preference. As you might have already guessed, all this goodness doesn’t come cheap. The conversion will cost you an eye-watering $139,000 ($159,000 for a convertible), not including the donor car.
Nonetheless, when you take a look at Revenge GT’s extensive list of delicious upgrades, that six-digit price tag starts to sound quite reasonable!
