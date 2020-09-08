Ford Mustang "Boost Builder" Shows Twin-Turbo Muscle

Since the current S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang entered production back in 2014, the aftermarket side of the industry has had plenty of time to massage the Blue Oval icon. In fact, we've reached a point where. say, a twin-turbo GT no longer seems unusual. And the rendering we have here comes to portray such a boosted pony.
As mentioned above, this virtual build started out in life as a... 3D model of the Mustang GT, and the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood now works with a pair of turbos.
Note that the idea was to showcase the forced induction hardware, with this sort of statement not being without its drawbacks. For one, such a high-visual-impact setup means the 'Stang can no longer play the sleeper card. And we all know how delightful it can be to see an undercover TT Mustang battling a supercar (here's an example that involves a McLaren 570S).
The appearance transformation also sees the front section of the car, up to the windshield, featuring a black finish, with the color also showing up on the boot lid and the wheels, while most of the real estate features a grey attire.
While we're talking about the wheels, these mix a five-spoke design with massive lips (the latter are expected for a muscle car setup). The rolling goodies are tucked deep into the fenders, with this being achieved with the help of air suspension. As such, there's no reason to fret about the daily driving duties, since the driven can always lift the vehicle.
Kalim Oozeear, the digital artist who is responsible for this work, has also covered the cabin, albeit while sticking to the basics. To be more precise, the rear passenger accommodation was traded for a roll cage. The latter not only ensures things are kept on the safe side, but also delivers a confidence boost for the driver, for a memorable track experience.
