Ford Focus RS With Borla Cat-Back Exhaust Sounds Like A Wannabe Rally Car

The Atak figures in Borla
’s catalog as part #140730, and it costs $1,207.99 not including shipping. Developed specifically for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost-powered Focus RS, the system prides itself on a “Sound Suppressing Valve”
simulator. In layman’s terms, it avoids any warning lights on the dash while providing maximum flow at all times, including in balls-to-the-wall driving scenarios.
In the 52-pound box, you’ll find 3- and 2.25-inch pipes, two 4-inch exhaust finishers, and an installation manual that recommends a spray lubricant to take off the factory exhaust without putting too much effort into it. Speaking of which, DIY
ers could also use tools such as a 3/8-inch drive ratchet, 3- and 6-inch extensions, an 8-mm socket, 15-/16-mm deep well sockets, and a pry bar.
If the Atak cat-back exhaust system is too much “rata-tata-taa”
for your and your neighbor’s ears, Focus RS
owners can go for the Borla S-Type (part #140702). Priced at $1,199.99, the S-Type cat-back system provides a more progressive exhaust sound, equaling the intensity of the Atak high in the engine’s rev range. As a brief refresher, the transversely mounted 2.3-liter EcoBoost keeps turning at 6,800 rpm for three seconds, after which the engine control unit throttles back the four-banger to the regular redline of 6,500 rpm.
2018 is the final model year for the Focus RS, with Ford preparing to usher in an all-new generation of its compact model. The U.S.-spec sedan will be manufactured by the Ford Motor Company
’s joint venture in China, while five-door hatchback models will come from Europe. The Michigan Assembly Plant in the U.S., on the other hand, will be retooled for Ranger and Bronco production.