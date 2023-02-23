Ford F-150 XLT and Lariat Are Quite Pricey in the Land Down Under Relative to U.S.

The Blue Oval company has announced that earlier in February the first units of F-150 pickup trucks for Australia were produced at the Dearborn, Michigan facility, and are now en route to Australia for re-manufacturing in right-hand drive.
Ford is not going through a great phase regarding the full-size F-150 pickup truck, as the best-selling series keeps popping up in safety reports about recall procedures. But the company is keen on putting aside its latest passenger airbag, transmission, or battery (for the Lightning) issues and giving us good news. Well, at least to those of us living in the land Down Under and eager to take home an Australia-spec Ford F-150 XLT or Lariat, that is.
One of the most beloved full-size pickup trucks ever, the Ford F-150, has the order books opened in the region. And two grades – XLT and Lariat – are “available with generous standard features for customers that want an uncompromising truck for work and play,” albeit with the first purchases set to open later this year. Until then, Ford Australia just confirmed the full pricing details and specification info for the model that will be sold with a “factory-backed five-year, unlimited kilometer warranty.”
That is great news, but now it is time for the other side of the coin – the MLPs (Manufacturer List Price). Set to be offered in both SWB and LWB body styles for both trims, the Australian F-150 range includes the AUD106,950 and AUD107,945 (plus on-road costs) XLT SWB and LWB, respectively, plus the AUD139,950 or AUD140,945 Lariats. If we look at the current exchange prices, that is $73,097 and $73,705 for the XLTs and $95,559 or $96,241 for the Lariat variants, respectively.
Pricey, right? Especially since the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT has a starting MSRP of $41,800 in the United States and the Lariat kicks off at $57,480 at home in America. Oh, well, getting those F-150s halfway around the globe and converting them to RHD was not going to be cheap, right? Anyway, in the land Down Under both the F-150 XLT and Lariat will have just one powertrain at their disposal, the popular 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 with 400 hp (298 kW) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) mixed with the 10-speed automatic and a 4x4 Crew Cabo configuration.
Additionally, the exact dimensions for the short wheelbase (SWB) are also known: 3,683 mm (145-inch) wheelbase with a 1,676 mm (5.5-foot) “styleside” box, and 3,987 mm (157-inch) plus a 1,981mm (6.5-foot) box for LWBs. The towing capacity is also something to write home about, at 4.5 tonnes or almost 9,921 pounds! Just six paint options will be offered - Agate Black, Iconic Silver, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, and Oxford White, of which only the latter is free of charge.
