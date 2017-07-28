autoevolution

Ford Explorer Carbon Monoxide Buildup Prompts Police To Take Them Off The Street

The year was 2012 when Ford informed the NHTSA about complaints involving the Explorer. More to the point, owners of the full-size SUV showed concerns about the potential exposure to carbon monoxide.
Two technical service bulletins and recalls later, the Explorer had its rear floor pan, left-side air extractor, and air conditioning system upgraded to address this life-threatening hazard. To the dismay of the Ford Motor Company, the problem came back to haunt the carmaker, and this time it’s very serious.

After six officers from the Austin Police Department had reported carbon monoxide leaks in their Police Interceptor Utility vehicles last week, Wednesday saw two more officers sent to the hospital after becoming ill from driving the police-specced Explorer. Ford, in its wisdom, alleges the case isn’t legally sufficient, which is why the manufacturer doesn’t consider itself responsible for the poisonous leaks affecting the Police Interceptor Utility.

ABC15 Arizona reports the potentially lethal build-up affects model years 2011 to 2017, and the Austin Police Department has already taken 60 vehicles off the street because of this concern. A handful of law enforcement agencies throughout Texas have started putting in detectors to alert the officer if carbon monoxide leaks in the vehicle’s cabin.

Austin Police took the hardest approach of all departments, with city officials having discussed the possibility of taking the 400-strong Police Interceptor Utility fleet off the street until the problem is fixed. At the time of writing, federal inspectors and Ford investigators are conducting inspections.

Here’s the Ford take on this matter, as per broadcast communications manager Daniel Barbossa: “We have thoroughly investigated reports of exhaust odor and do not believe this odor condition poses a safety risk. If customers have a concern with their vehicles, they are encouraged to contact their local Ford dealership. In the case of Police Interceptors, odors can be caused by non-Ford modifications or repairs that were not properly sealed.”

