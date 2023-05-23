Ford Everest Wildtrak Special Edition Launched in the Land Down Under From AUD73k

In America, the Blue Oval company just introduced the local specification of the 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor mid-size pickup truck as North America's all-new fifth iteration of the nameplate.
The international version, meanwhile (P703 – or T6.2 colloquially, after the platform's designation), has only reached the fourth generation series. But it will probably catch up with the American one in the not-so-distant future if they keep the staggered presentation strategy. After all, the global Ranger was introduced almost two years ago, in November 2021, and the US specification had to wait until just a few days before Toyota introduced an all-new Tacoma this May to try and present its assets in the battle for the best-selling title.
Anyway, since Ford is so advanced with the international Ranger, no wonder they also had lots of spare time to focus on the mid-size pickup truck's SUV designed and developed mainly for the Asia-Pacific markets – the mighty Ford Everest (Endeavour in India until the arrival of the third generation). Sharing many components with the Ranger, the U704 Ford Everest's third iteration was introduced in March last year with a wide array of improvements and powertrains, including the turbo 2.3-liter EcoBoost and a trio of diesel options (2.0L with single and dual turbocharging, plus a 3.0L turbo V6).
But, with that, one should not think the Detroit automaker considered its job well done. On the contrary, they are constantly improving the Everest mid-size SUV with new model year additions and new versions. Since the start of the year, there has been an additional hint of adventure in the form of the Wildtrak, initially launched in places like Thailand, New Zealand, and most recently in South Africa. Well, now it is also time for the Land Down Under – Australia – to join the party. As such, the "addition of Wildtrak to the Everest family offers a vehicle that is just as comfortable around town as it is in the bush."
And it comes complete with exclusive perks both inside and outside, additional wheel and tire packages - 20-inch Asphalt Matt Black with all-season tires or 18-inch Bolder Grey alloy wheel with all-terrain, as well as Bolder Grey details on the bumper H-bar, grille surround, wheel lip moldings, fender vents, and the mirror caps. In the cabin, meanwhile, customers will find ebony leather with Cyber Orange stitches, a panoramic roof, ambient and exterior zone lighting, and more.
The only powertrain option for the Everest Wildtrak, available in Australia "in limited numbers," will be the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel mated to 4WD plus a ten-speed auto and offering 247 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. The MLP (Manufacturer List Price) quotation will kick off at AUD73,090, which is $48,670 at the current exchange rate.
