Ford Details Satnav Breadcrumbs Technology in 2020 Ranger

It’s often said that the little details can make all the difference, and Ford knows it all too well. Even though the Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States, the Ranger XLT and Ranger Lariat with satellite navigation are capable enough when equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package. 11 photos



Now picture this. You’re on a trail, driving through rough terrain for hours, and it’s starting to get dark. The visibility isn’t as good as before, and you’re having trouble working out how to get back to civilization. This is where Satnav Breadcrumbs technology enters the scene, providing a guide back to your starting point on the exact route that you’ve been a few hours ago.



The only thing that you need to do before going off the beaten path is to enable Breadcrumbs in the settings menu of the SYNC 3 infotainment system. Ford further highlights that Breadcrumbs is available in other trucks with satellite navigation, namely the F-150 as well as the F-150 Raptor.



If you were thinking that Hansel and Gretel had anything to do with the name of this feature, that’s a yes! The German fairy tale recorded by the Brothers Grimm has also inspired an Internet concept that’s centered around breadcrumbs, providing info as to where the user is on any given website.



Having returned in the U.S. for the 2019 model year,



