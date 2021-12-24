Ford Details New Charge Angels System To Fix Malfunctioning EV Chargers

Ford Charge Angels will be deployed around the country to ensure that charging your electric Ford vehicle is an easy process. These Angels won't be there to charge the vehicle for you but they will make sure that the network is functional as opposed to full of broken chargers.
This move couldn't come at a better time for Ford. They are selling far more electric vehicles than they planned on. The Mustang Mach-E is so popular that they have pushed back development of the Explorer EV and the Lincoln Aviator EV.
They've also revised plans for certain production facilities so that they can double production of the Mustang over the next year or so. The Ford F-150 Lightning is so popular that they had to stop customers from reserving them.
So to say that a highly-functioning charging network is vital is an understatement. That's what the Charge Angels main job will be. They'll make sure the chargers are working around the country. Ford thinks that these Charge Angels will do more for the brand than just maintain chargers though.
“We’ll also better learn the challenges Ford electric vehicle customers might experience charging on the road and address those issues as more everyday consumers make the switch to electric, whether that’s improving our mapping systems or streamlining the charging process to make it easier and more reliable to use,” said Matt Stover, Director of Charging, Energy Services and Business Development, Ford Motor Company.
“Ford is as committed as ever to listening to our customers and working overtime to ensure their EV experience and satisfaction is the best in the industry. You have our promise we’ll make that happen.” he continued.
That's a big step forward. Other brands like Volkswagen have been heavily criticized for building a charging network that has lots of problems. Ford is ensuring that they won't be included in that group and we couldn't be more impressed. Surely, this move will help customers have less range anxiety and support the EV transition at the same time.
