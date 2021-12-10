Ford Delays Explorer and Aviator EV Versions to Build More Mustangs

The all-electric Explorer and Lincoln Aviator will both get pushed back, but Ford is hoping that they'll be better positioned to meet the demand for other products first. They're also making changes to increase EV production goals across the company.
None of this news should be particularly shocking. Just a few days ago, we were one of the first to report on Ford putting a halt to F-150 Lightning reservations because the demand was so incredible.
In that same report, we mentioned that Ford has a dedicated team that is focusing on how to meet the demand. It seems like today's news of pushing back the electric Explorer and Aviator might be a product of that group.
Instead of aiming for a 2023 launch, the SUVs will be pushed back to at least late 2024. That makes sense, considering that Ford felt like both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning could use double the production capacity than originally planned.
Ford's direction of EV communications, Emma Bergg wrote the following in an email to AutomotiveNews. "We have unprecedented demand for Mustang Mach-E and we are going to scale production quickly to meet demand. We are now planning to utilize the entire Cuautitlan plant for production of Mach-E."
So not only are they delaying the two SUVs, but they're dedicating an entire plant just to the Mach-E. That's clearly in line with the brand's goals to become the number one EV brand in the USA. Bergg spoke about that as well, saying "Our goal is to become the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America within the next couple years and then challenge for No. 1."
Keep in mind, too, that while other vehicles might see their production windows pushed back, they'll all benefit from the tech and experience that Ford gathers in the next few years of full-scale Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning production.
