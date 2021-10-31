autoevolution
Ford Bronco First Edition Meets Army Trucks, Lots of All-Wheel-Drive Fun Ensues

31 Oct 2021, 09:34 UTC ·
Ever since Ford announced the rebirth of the Bronco, everything around the reinvented sixth-generation SUV has taken epic proportions. But of course, Blue Oval's hot off-roader isn’t the biggest thing out there.
Frankly, even among SUVs, there are bigger vehicles out there, since the 2021 Ford Bronco only qualifies as a mid-size SUV. Though, earnestly, this is also one the most capable off-roaders from the factory. Especially when counting on TFL’s Cyber Orange 4-Door First Edition.

Costing at least $61,110 at the time of release, the Bronco First Edition was sold out faster than one could say Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Some will certainly treat it as a collectible, either keeping it safe for years to come or just waiting to cash out on its potentially surging resale value. Others will understand that Ford didn’t pack all the off-road goodies, including the Sasquatch package, just for giggles.

The good folks over at TFLoffroad aren’t the ones to keep their vehicles locked up in air-tight conditions as garage queens, that’s for sure. And the 2021 Bronco First Edition they own has already seen plenty of off-road action on various occasions. But this is certainly a huge playground encounter. Both figuratively and quite literally.

This is because Andre Smirnov (TFL’s managing editor) has decided to pit the Bronco against a pair of military machines on a punishing trio of proving ground off-road courses. The First Edition comes at the party with all the Ford goodies it can muster, including the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine and all the off-road tips and tricks of the 21st century.

But the rivals – a 6x6 Oshkosh and an 8x8 MAN KAT1 – have their advantages. Now, with the timestamps neatly arranged in the description, all that remains to be said is: “buckle up” because this is going to be a thrilling adventure. And a lot of off-road fun, even though at one point the Bronco will finally meet its sandy match.

Ford Bronco First Edition vs Army trucks Ford bronco first edition Army trucks 6x6 Oshkosh 8x8 MAN KAT1 TFLoffroad
 
 
 
 
 

