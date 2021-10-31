Ford Bronco First Edition Meets Army Trucks, Lots of All-Wheel-Drive Fun Ensues

Ever since Ford announced the rebirth of the Bronco, everything around the reinvented sixth-generation SUV has taken epic proportions. But of course, Blue Oval's hot off-roader isn’t the biggest thing out there.
Frankly, even among SUVs, there are bigger vehicles out there, since the 2021 Ford Bronco only qualifies as a mid-size SUV. Though, earnestly, this is also one the most capable off-roaders from the factory. Especially when counting on TFL’s Cyber Orange 4-Door First Edition.
Costing at least $61,110 at the time of release, the Bronco First Edition was sold out faster than one could say Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Some will certainly treat it as a collectible, either keeping it safe for years to come or just waiting to cash out on its potentially surging resale value. Others will understand that Ford didn’t pack all the off-road goodies, including the Sasquatch package, just for giggles.
The good folks over at TFLoffroad aren’t the ones to keep their vehicles locked up in air-tight conditions as garage queens, that’s for sure. And the 2021 Bronco First Edition they own has already seen plenty of off-road action on various occasions. But this is certainly a huge playground encounter. Both figuratively and quite literally.
This is because Andre Smirnov (TFL’s managing editor) has decided to pit the Bronco against a pair of military machines on a punishing trio of proving ground off-road courses. The First Edition comes at the party with all the Ford goodies it can muster, including the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine and all the off-road tips and tricks of the 21st century.
But the rivals – a 6x6 Oshkosh and an 8x8 MAN KAT1 – have their advantages. Now, with the timestamps neatly arranged in the description, all that remains to be said is: “buckle up” because this is going to be a thrilling adventure. And a lot of off-road fun, even though at one point the Bronco will finally meet its sandy match.
