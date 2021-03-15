TFL's Undisputed Off-Road SUV vs. Truck Battle Gets Kind of Settled in Moab

Not long ago, we saw a trio of good folks over at the Fast Lane’s TFLoffroad channel (Andre Smirnov, Tommy, and Roman Mica) head out to the Moab, Utah trails alongside a six-pack of SUVs and pickup trucks. They were there for one simple reason: have an epic “World’s Best Off-roader” competition.
We have already seen what happened during part one of the encounter, where the “cars” (2020 Land Rover Defender and a couple of Toyotas, a 2014 FJ Cruiser and a modded 4Runner) took on various challenges, and the three decided which of them was the best. Oddly enough, it was the Defender, an SUV that has caused them many reliability problems in the past.
Now it’s time for part two of the battle that seeks to find a definitive answer to the age-old question that’s been bugging off-road enthusiasts: which of the six will turn out as the “undisputed 4x4 champ?” And, of course, they took the trio of trucks to the exact same trails as they did with the SUVs.
But, first and foremost, let’s meet the contestants once more in case you missed them during the previous encounter (we’ve embedded both videos below, just in case). The lineup for Moab included a 2021 Ram TRX as the truck of the moment, a Ford F-150 Raptor (not the new one) as the logical competitor, as well as an upgraded Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to deliver a tuned benchmark.
This time around, there’s no need to direct your attention towards some of the highlights because TFLoffroad has neatly arranged all the chapters in the description, so it’s even easier to enjoy the exact truck-scratching moment one would desire.
Instead, we’re just going to jump directly to the conclusion, where the three come up with the final arguments to decide which of the six vehicles exerts off-road supremacy from the Fast Lane’s point of view. Well, it’s a bit undecided, to say the least.
First of all, they settle the case within the truck class, choosing the modified Jeep Gladiator over the two factory vehicles, the TRX and Raptor. Then it’s on with the ruling for the Defender vs. Gladiator case, which brings yet another two-to-one decision (just like in a boxing match, for example) for the Mopar-prepared model.
But, in the end, when it comes to deciding which of the six vehicles either of them would actually buy and take home to park on the driveway, things turn a little hazy, as the TFL guys come up with a different trio of models altogether!
