Ford Accelerates to the Top, Becomes America's Best-Selling Brand in Q1

Good news for Ford after the release of its first quarter 2023 sales results. The 10.7% recorded for commercial vehicles and electric vehicles led to sales growth that made Ford the best-selling American brand.
Sales were up both in the truck category (19.6%) and large SUVs with three rows of seats (47.6%). The Bronco brand was up 18.3% and the star brand, so to speak – the Mustang – was up 5.2%. A big surprise, especially for environmentalists, occurred in electric vehicles, with a growth of 41% in the first part of this year..
In exact figures, total sales of Ford vehicles – Ford Blue, Ford Pro, Model e, and Lincoln – totaled 475,906 units. That's an increase of 10.1 percent over last year.
The F-150 Lightning pickup sold 4,291 units. America's best-selling electric van last year, the E-Transit, saw a 62.7 percent increase. The news isn't so good for the Mustang Mach-E, whose sales have declined, reportedly due to plant downtime for changes made to increase production.
With a total of 254,023 trucks and vans sold in the first quarter, Ford is the no. 1 selling truck manufacturer in America. Ford has surpassed rivals GM with 27,000 vehicles sold. The F-Series is America's best-selling truck, with 170,377 units.
Good results seem to give Ford even more momentum
This month, Ford's Kansas City assembly plant will add a third team to increase production of Transit and E-Transit vans. The company is also increasing production of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, Bronco Sport, and Maverick in North America.
The Ford Explorer was the best-selling three-row midsize SUV in America, and sales of the Expedition also increased. The Bronco brand is booming. It had a sales increase of 18.3 percent.
The good news continues for Ford, and not just when it comes to sales, but also in the smart tech department. Drivers who have used BlueCruise, Ford's driver-assist technology, have logged more than 55 million miles with the technology. Consumer Reports ranked it as the highest-rated active driver assistance system.
The company is on track with the construction of the BlueOval City mega-campus in West Tennessee. It is designed to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries and will begin production in 2025. This is where Ford's second generation of electric trucks, code named Project T3, will come to life. The production facility will be capable of rolling 500,000 electric trucks off the assembly line per year.
On April 4 - also known as 4x4 Day - Ford had another reason to celebrate after being named America's top brand and best-selling 4x4 truck and SUV in 2022. With a roster of four-wheel-drive models including the Explorer and Expedition Timberline, Bronco Raptor, and F-150 Raptor R – Ford offers multiple options to customers with the highest expectations when it comes to off-road driving.
The 41 percent increase in the first quarter for electric models totals 10,866 units
Ford was the no. 2 electric vehicle brand in the U.S. in 2022
