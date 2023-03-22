Ford Recalls 2023 Maverick Over Missing Electrical Circuit

Manufactured in Mexico rather than stateside, Ford’s compact pickup has been recalled to remedy a peculiar issue. As it happens, certain vehicles equipped with the Class II Trailer Tow Package are missing an electrical circuit in the engine bay wiring harness. Listed under nine part numbers in the report attached below, the wiring harness is produced by Yazaki North America.
On February 3rd, a dealer informed the Hermosillo assembly plant in Mexico of a warranty claim alleging trailer taillamps not functioning when the trailer is attached to the vehicle. The Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company became aware of this problem on February 14th. The aforementioned retailer found a missing circuit in the engine bay electrical harness, which led to a full-on investigation.
Based in Dearborn, the second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit eventually discovered that 2023 model year Maverick vehicles feature a revised engine bay wire harness compared to their 2022 siblings. Ford is aware of at least four warranty reports, and Ford also highlights that all 2023 model year Mavericks equipped with the Class II Trailer Tow Package are called back.
Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail in the period between March 27th and March 30th. Dealers, on the other hand, were instructed to have the missing electric circuit spliced into the suspect wiring harness.
An estimated 2,716 vehicles need this remedy, Maverick vehicles manufactured between November 2022 and February 10th. Said vehicles don’t comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard 108, which makes this recall both a noncompliance and a safety recall due to nonfunctioning taillamps increasing the risk of a crash.
In related news, the Maverick is currently hampered by a few notable constraints. The load box bed liner is in short supply, as are the trifold bed cover and splash guards. Believe it or not, the trailer tow hitch is also constrained as per the most recent dealer news bulletin.
Scheduled to end production on October 14th, the 2023 Ford Maverick introduced Atlas Blue Metallic and Avalanche Gray to the exterior color palette. Said hues replace Rapid Red and Velocity Blue. The Escape-based pickup also gained two new wheel options, a soft vinyl steering wheel for the XLT with Luxury Package and Lariat, and cruise control for the XL entry-level grade.
The range-topping Lariat with Luxury Package added SYNC 3, the Black Appearance Package is available on the XLT and Lariat, and last but not least, there are two Tremor packages to speak of. Exclusively offered with the 2.0-liter turbo and all-wheel drive, the Tremor Package adds a few off-road credentials to the Maverick. The redesigned front bumper and orange accents help the Tremor stand out from its peers. The twin-clutch rear drive unit is shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands.
Finally, the Tremor Appearance Package is an extra over the Tremor Package. Black graphics for the hood and lower body cladding open the list of goodies, along with the Carbonized Gray roof. The Lariat with the Tremor Appearance Package further sweetens the deal with Carbonized Gray mirrors and matching door handles.
