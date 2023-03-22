Ford Bronco Rearview Camera Issue Prompts Recall, SYNC 4 Software Update Fixes It

As if the ongoing parts constraints weren’t bad enough, Ford has issued yet another safety recall affecting the Bronco. Campaign 23V-165 numbers 1,651 vehicles that had been previously fixed under campaign 22V-825.
Published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website in November 2022, the original safety recall saw the Dearborn-based automaker call back 47,046 vehicles. The rearview camera image may be displayed after shifting out of reverse when the vehicle is operated in 4-Low mode, which is a noncompliance with safety standard 111 section 5.5.
How is this considered a safety concern? The problem with the rearview camera image being displayed after the backing event has ended is driver distraction, which understandably increases the risk of a crash. The software bug was remedied with a software update, but alas, the software engineers didn’t code it properly.
The report attached below specifies that some configurations of the Bronco that had received the software update still display the rearview image after shifting out of reverse while in 4-Low mode. Affected vehicles are equipped with the low-level SYNC 4 infotainment system with the 8.0-inch touchscreen.
Ford Motor Company became aware of this condition at the beginning of the year following multiple reports from an overseas dealer that discovered the software bug while updating Broncos under campaign 22V-825. The Dearborn-based automaker isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to said condition, which affects Broncos produced between January 2021 through May 2022.
Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail in the period from May 1st to May 5th, and the software update will be rolled out over the air. Of course, owners may also take their vehicles to the dealer for said update.
Regarding the constraints mentioned in the intro, the Sasquatch Package and Lux Package are listed in the latest dealer news bulletin. They’re joined by the Wildtrak trim level, two-door body style, and four-door body style with the hard top. Options not available to order at the present moment include the Base and Everglades trim levels, the Badlands’ optional wheel design, and even the seven-speed manual gearbox.
Retail order banks will open again on March 27th, with Ford highlighting that it’s not offering any model year transition or price protection offers for customer orders that aren’t produced for MY23. The Heritage Limited Edition and Raptor are considered specialty vehicles, which is why both will be handled through a separate allocation process. The remainder of the MY23 Bronco lineup comprises the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Heritage Edition, Badlands, and Wildtrak.
Those in the market for a two-door Big Bend are charged $38,585 sans destination charge, whereas the four-door variant kicks off at $39,575 as per the online configurator. The Wildtrak, which slots just under the Heritage Limited, retails at $55,830 and $56,370.
How is this considered a safety concern? The problem with the rearview camera image being displayed after the backing event has ended is driver distraction, which understandably increases the risk of a crash. The software bug was remedied with a software update, but alas, the software engineers didn’t code it properly.
The report attached below specifies that some configurations of the Bronco that had received the software update still display the rearview image after shifting out of reverse while in 4-Low mode. Affected vehicles are equipped with the low-level SYNC 4 infotainment system with the 8.0-inch touchscreen.
Ford Motor Company became aware of this condition at the beginning of the year following multiple reports from an overseas dealer that discovered the software bug while updating Broncos under campaign 22V-825. The Dearborn-based automaker isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to said condition, which affects Broncos produced between January 2021 through May 2022.
Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail in the period from May 1st to May 5th, and the software update will be rolled out over the air. Of course, owners may also take their vehicles to the dealer for said update.
Regarding the constraints mentioned in the intro, the Sasquatch Package and Lux Package are listed in the latest dealer news bulletin. They’re joined by the Wildtrak trim level, two-door body style, and four-door body style with the hard top. Options not available to order at the present moment include the Base and Everglades trim levels, the Badlands’ optional wheel design, and even the seven-speed manual gearbox.
Retail order banks will open again on March 27th, with Ford highlighting that it’s not offering any model year transition or price protection offers for customer orders that aren’t produced for MY23. The Heritage Limited Edition and Raptor are considered specialty vehicles, which is why both will be handled through a separate allocation process. The remainder of the MY23 Bronco lineup comprises the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Heritage Edition, Badlands, and Wildtrak.
Those in the market for a two-door Big Bend are charged $38,585 sans destination charge, whereas the four-door variant kicks off at $39,575 as per the online configurator. The Wildtrak, which slots just under the Heritage Limited, retails at $55,830 and $56,370.