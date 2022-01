Football Helmet 1930 Ford Model A Is All Kinds of Weird, Price Sticker Says It All

Not sure what this thing here did wrong, but it’s a car that fits none of the above descriptions, at least at first glance. And with a price sticker that reads just $19,900, it kind of makes you wonder if that's not really the case.The simple answer is that, technically, nothing is wrong with it. Officially titled 1930 Ford Model A Roadster, the build wants to be a nod to the racers and hot rods of old. It’s an open wheeler that comprises a very weird-looking (in a bad way, almost), football helmet-shaped front end, an exposed engine right behind that, and the two-seat cocoon at the back.You could argue that’s the usual layout for a Model A hot rod, and you’d be right in doing that. And I may be wrong about this, but even so, the build does look a bit off, either on account of the said nose or because of a color the seller says it’s a “coral similar to the papaya painted McClaren's of modern day F1.”The visible powerplant is not really a representative of the “there’s no replacement for displacement saying,” so not exactly special either. We’re talking about a unit just 3.8-liters in size, rocking a 4-barrel Edelbrock carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission.Despite its shortcomings though, just as someone enjoyed making this thing, someone will probably enjoy buying it. The Model A can be found on the lot of Classic Auto Mall , as said, with a sticker that reads $19,900.