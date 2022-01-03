Football Helmet 1930 Ford Model A Is All Kinds of Weird, Price Sticker Says It All

We’re used to having our custom vehicles, no matter their make, model, age, or method used to put them together, sell for big bucks, either directly or at auction. That’s because most of them are unique in some way or another, but most importantly, they have something about them that screams performance, or notoriety, or rarity, or whatever.
Not sure what this thing here did wrong, but it’s a car that fits none of the above descriptions, at least at first glance. And with a price sticker that reads just $19,900, it kind of makes you wonder if that's not really the case.
The simple answer is that, technically, nothing is wrong with it. Officially titled 1930 Ford Model A Roadster, the build wants to be a nod to the racers and hot rods of old. It’s an open wheeler that comprises a very weird-looking (in a bad way, almost), football helmet-shaped front end, an exposed engine right behind that, and the two-seat cocoon at the back.
You could argue that’s the usual layout for a Model A hot rod, and you’d be right in doing that. And I may be wrong about this, but even so, the build does look a bit off, either on account of the said nose or because of a color the seller says it’s a “coral similar to the papaya painted McClaren's of modern day F1.”
The visible powerplant is not really a representative of the “there’s no replacement for displacement saying,” so not exactly special either. We’re talking about a unit just 3.8-liters in size, rocking a 4-barrel Edelbrock carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission.
Despite its shortcomings though, just as someone enjoyed making this thing, someone will probably enjoy buying it. The Model A can be found on the lot of Classic Auto Mall, as said, with a sticker that reads $19,900.
