Flowmaster FlowFX Axle-Back Exhaust Sounds Great On Ford Mustang GT

Part number 717749 comes in the guise of an axle-back exhaust, compatible with both the fixed-head coupe and soft-top convertible Mustang GT. “This system is perfect for the person looking for a moderately aggressive exterior and interior sound level with all of the performance benefits that you would expect,” promises Flowmaster.409S stainless-steel is used for the mandrel-bent tubing, which ends with 4.0-inch stainless-steel tips embossed with the company’s logo and straight-through mufflers with 3.0-inch outlets for better performance. All necessary parts are included, including detailed instructions for installation.Dyno-tuned and covered by a lifetime limited warranty, the Flowmaster FlowFX ships in three days after ordering with the help of UPS. In the case ground shipping exceeds three days to the customer’s location, the company upgrades to UPS 3-Day Select at no cost to the customer.Except for Alaska, shipping is free within the continental United States of America. The question is, how does the Flowmaster FlowFX sound?The specialist thought of that, uploading a video of a Grabber Blue -painted Mustang GT Fastback with the FlowFX on the dyno and on a straight piece of tarmac. Even at idle, the aftermarket exhaust gives the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated Coyote V8 a throatier sound that gets more aggressive as the revs climb up on the tachometer.It’s important to highlight the $504.30 price is discounted from $799.95. Given that exhaust shops are much obliged to manufacture a cat-back exhaust at that price point, it’s a matter of preference if the customer goes to such shops for a deal or prefers Flowmaster’s lifetime limited warranty.On an ending note, “this product can expose you to chemicals including nickel and chromium.” These are known to cause cancer and congenital disabilities, so be careful and take precautions when installing the FlowFX to your 2015 to 2017 Mustang GT.