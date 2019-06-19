Florida Woman Nearly Gets Run Over by Her Own Parked Car

A Florida woman came very close to being run over by her own parked car, and is alive because chance had it that a police officer was nearby and he rushed to help.
It happened in Leesburg, Florida, and Spectrum News 13 has video of it. Surveillance cameras at a local store caught the woman arriving in the parking lot and pulling in near the curb. She immediately gets out of the car and goes in the back, getting ready to open the trunk.
That’s when the car starts to roll slowly towards her. Instead of getting out of the way, the woman (who appears to be an elderly driver from the footage) tries to stop the car from rolling with her hands. However, the weight of the vehicle is too much for her, and she keeps backing up at the same speed as the car.
At one point, she trips and falls, and the car keeps rolling towards her. Her good luck made it so that she parked near a police officer’s cruiser and he saw the whole thing, rushing to help her. He was able to hold the car until other people came out from the store and aided him.
The police officer has been identified as Alex Nell and he is credited with saving the woman’s life. She suffered cuts to her head and neck, but it could have been much worse.
“Fortunately, he was able to stop the car, and according to the report, the tire was getting ready to run over her head,” said Joe Iozzi with the Leesburg Police Department tells the same media outlet. “Fortunately he was able to stop her car before that occurred, likely saving her life.”
Another thing that could have saved the woman’s life without having to go through this ordeal: putting the car in Park. Safety first.
