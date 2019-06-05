“Porch Pirate” Struggles to Fit Large Box in Backseat of Getaway Car

Get you someone who will fight for you the way this porch pirate is fighting for this oversize package that won’t fit in the backseat of his getaway car.

Video captured by the surveillance camera of a Florida homeowner shows a “porch pirate” raiding the packages left by a delivery guy in front of the house. Having spotted the oversize boxes from his car, the dude simply drives in front of the house (over the well-manicured lawn and everything), pulls up and gets out.He picks the largest of the packages, not even thinking that he might encounter issues with it fitting inside his car. The video, shared by7’s Eyewitness News , shows him trying hard to get the box inside the car, at one point even using his entire body weight to shove it in there.He also tries moving up the driver seat, but all his efforts are fruitless: the box is simply too large to fit into the tight space. That’s when the dude hears the door open and, in a split of a second, he has to decide: leave the box or drive off with the door open.He chooses the latter.“As the homeowner comes out, the suspect jumps into the car and takes off,” the media outlet notes. “The big box contained about $1,200 worth of patio furniture. The suspect was eventually caught and arrested.”This was just one of a rash of recent incidents. The obvious means to prevent having your packages stolen by the so-called “porch pirates” is to make sure you don’t leave them out for too long, especially if you’re at home when they’re delivered It doesn’t matter how many security cameras you have or how safe you deem your neighborhood. For thieves of all kinds, all it takes is a few seconds – and a lot of persistence – to be off with your goods.