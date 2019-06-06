autoevolution
 

81-Year-Old Florida Man Shoots His Way Out of a Parking Spot Dispute

6 Jun 2019, 8:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One grandpa from Florida is gunning for the “most Florida” driving-related incident, after taking out his gun and shooting at a fellow motorist during a dispute over a parking spot they both wanted.
17 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
The man, Solomon Stinson, is 81 years old and, according to International Business Times, is not at his first offense of the kind: he has a conviction for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun a female driver who tried to approach his car. Talk about the worst combination possible in case of road rage: a shortt fuse and the willingness to use a weapon.

Just like then, he drove off afterwards. This time, an altercation started when both Stinson and another driver tried to pull in the same parking spot outside a movie theater in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

As the argument escalated, Stinson retrieved his gun from the car and started shooting at the other man’s car, breaking the rear window but miraculously missing the man in the driver seat. Thank the powers that be for poor aiming skills.

“Stinson then hopped back into his car and drove off,” the report notes. “Passing police saw the former Miami-Dade County School Board member driving down the street, still firing his gun indiscriminately. This led to a chase between Stinson and police, which took a small pause when Stinson got out of his car and began exchanging gunfire with police.”

“He then got back into his car and drove off before he lost control of the vehicle shortly after. After trying to flee on foot, police caught up with Stinson and took him into custody,” IB Times adds.

As of the time of writing, police are yet to charge Stinson with anything as the investigation is ongoing. He remains in custody but, given his priors, he is probably looking at some jail time and – hopefully – a ban on his ever owning a gun.
road rage assault weapon police Florida driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
AUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeSEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric MiniAll car models  
 
 