81-Year-Old Florida Man Shoots His Way Out of a Parking Spot Dispute

One grandpa from Florida is gunning for the “most Florida” driving-related incident, after taking out his gun and shooting at a fellow motorist during a dispute over a parking spot they both wanted.
The man, Solomon Stinson, is 81 years old and, according to International Business Times, is not at his first offense of the kind: he has a conviction for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun a female driver who tried to approach his car. Talk about the worst combination possible in case of road rage: a shortt fuse and the willingness to use a weapon.
Just like then, he drove off afterwards. This time, an altercation started when both Stinson and another driver tried to pull in the same parking spot outside a movie theater in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
As the argument escalated, Stinson retrieved his gun from the car and started shooting at the other man’s car, breaking the rear window but miraculously missing the man in the driver seat. Thank the powers that be for poor aiming skills.
“Stinson then hopped back into his car and drove off,” the report notes. “Passing police saw the former Miami-Dade County School Board member driving down the street, still firing his gun indiscriminately. This led to a chase between Stinson and police, which took a small pause when Stinson got out of his car and began exchanging gunfire with police.”
“He then got back into his car and drove off before he lost control of the vehicle shortly after. After trying to flee on foot, police caught up with Stinson and took him into custody,” IB Times adds.
As of the time of writing, police are yet to charge Stinson with anything as the investigation is ongoing. He remains in custody but, given his priors, he is probably looking at some jail time and – hopefully – a ban on his ever owning a gun.
Just like then, he drove off afterwards. This time, an altercation started when both Stinson and another driver tried to pull in the same parking spot outside a movie theater in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
As the argument escalated, Stinson retrieved his gun from the car and started shooting at the other man’s car, breaking the rear window but miraculously missing the man in the driver seat. Thank the powers that be for poor aiming skills.
“Stinson then hopped back into his car and drove off,” the report notes. “Passing police saw the former Miami-Dade County School Board member driving down the street, still firing his gun indiscriminately. This led to a chase between Stinson and police, which took a small pause when Stinson got out of his car and began exchanging gunfire with police.”
“He then got back into his car and drove off before he lost control of the vehicle shortly after. After trying to flee on foot, police caught up with Stinson and took him into custody,” IB Times adds.
As of the time of writing, police are yet to charge Stinson with anything as the investigation is ongoing. He remains in custody but, given his priors, he is probably looking at some jail time and – hopefully – a ban on his ever owning a gun.