autoevolution
 

Woman’s Car Stolen from Dealership After Bringing It In for an Oil Change

13 Jun 2019, 12:27 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When you take your car to the dealership for a routine check, the last thing you expect is a call from the same dealership, informing you that your vehicle has been stolen off the lot.
36 photos
2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market2019 Hyundai Veloster N for U.S. market
That’s the call Carmen got last weekend. She took her 2013 Hyundai to Lehman Autoworld in Miami Gardens, Florida, for an oil change and informed the next day that it had been stolen. And that’s not even the most outrageous part of the story.

That would be that the theft could have easily been prevented had the dealership not made a very rookie and explainable mistake: that of leaving the keys inside the car, while it was unlocked.

“Why would they steal my car?” Carmen tells Local10. “They jumped the wall of the dealership, is what he told me, and then they went for another car first and used that car to break through the gates.”

Police later gave her the full story: the thieves did jump over the wall and stole one car, but they came back for the second. They crashed the first car through the gates and returned to take Carmen’s Hyundai, which was easy since they found it unlocked and with the keys in the ignition.

Local10 contacted the dealership and they admitted that “they, in fact, did leave her keys in the car unlocked overnight, but they said it was in a secure service garage with cameras and 24-hour security,” the report says. “They call this just an unfortunate situation that was addressed right away, but it's still mind boggling to Carmen, who believes this should have never happened.”

The dealership also calls this a learning experience – an unfortunate one, but an experience nonetheless. They’re cooperating with the police and are talking to Carmen to solve this.

That said, police have already retrieved Carmen’s vehicle, but the report doesn’t say anything about the condition it’s in.
Hyundai car thieves dealership police Florida
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 