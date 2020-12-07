Nissan Reveals 2021 Qashqai's Interior in Advance, Almost Everything Is Bigger

Flaming 1955 Ford F-100 Is Fresh as a Florida Summer Day

As part of our Celebration Month coverage this December, we’ve seen plenty of pickup trucks cross our screens. Most of them were Chevys, but we’ve had our share of Fords too, of the famed F-Series family. The one we have here, and F-100 from 1955, is perhaps the freshest of the entire bunch so far. 13 photos



The build is the work of three Florida builders that came together for this project. The main brain behind it is a West Palm Beach garage called Hot Rod Design, the interior is the work of Palm Beach-based Royal Palm Auto Trim, while the paint job, the element that makes this F-100 stand out the most among custom pickups, is the work of Jupiter resident Joe Melazo.



And yes, the paint job involves flames, those décor elements so hip not long ago that some people spent as much as $55,000 to get them sprayed on car bodies. These flames did not cost $55K, but they kind of look better than the



Officially, the truck is wrapped in Caddy Green paint, but it’s front end faces the wind in pure white, a color that shifts to yellow and then orange as the flames begin to lick the hood.



The pickup is propped on staggered Budnik chrome wheels (18-inch front, 20-inch rear), and sports a brown interior that weirdly enough does not look out of place surrounded by all the green. Pop open the hood, and you’re treated to a 320ci (5.2-liter) V8 worked through an automatic overdrive transmission.



