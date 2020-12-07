Nissan Reveals 2021 Qashqai's Interior in Advance, Almost Everything Is Bigger

Good old Internet leaks have become so ancient in just a few years simply because automakers are now showcasing their automobiles well in advance of their official release dates. Even more so when it comes to their most important “cash cows.” Case in point, the Nissan Qashqai, which is months away from the actual introduction - without further ado, here’s its uncamouflaged interior.
We’ve seen this practice time and again, and it’s general – not particular. For example, we know the recently introduced 2022 Honda Civic prototype faithfully depicts the actual series-produced new generation. Or that Porsche bringing a few journalists to its secret lair of GT cars is just an intermezzo for lifting the curtain a bit more off the upcoming 911 GT3.
Some models, such as Nissan’s own all-new 2021 Note don’t get the benefit of such special treatment, no matter their popularity. The company’s Qashqai (Rogue Sport in the U.S.), on the other hand, was first teased (with official, camouflaged prototypes) in November, months in advance of the official introduction.
Now, in December, we’re given another sneak preview of the compact crossover that’s almost ready to finally make the switch to its third generation and a completely new architecture, the Alliance’s CMF-C platform. This time around, no camouflage is involved, and the slightly shadowy images present the cockpit in all its glory.
The company is also giving up a flurry of details (check them out in the attached press release), and sifting through the marketing speak will give us a clear picture of what’s completely new.
First up, it’s the styling – and everyone will probably agree that Nissan’s popular crossover certainly needed a complete redesign of the cabin. After all, with the second generation premiering back in 2013, it’s clearly growing long in the tooth.
Nissan promises many new elements, from seating materials and a 3D quilted Nappa leather to a raft of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Screen real estate has also gone up, along with the interior space.
From small to large, the central touchscreen display has grown to nine inches (wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are included), the driver’s 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) has “the biggest-in-segment image size,” and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster even comes with a “traditional Kiriko cut glass texture,” as a nod to Japanese culture.
Some models, such as Nissan’s own all-new 2021 Note don’t get the benefit of such special treatment, no matter their popularity. The company’s Qashqai (Rogue Sport in the U.S.), on the other hand, was first teased (with official, camouflaged prototypes) in November, months in advance of the official introduction.
Now, in December, we’re given another sneak preview of the compact crossover that’s almost ready to finally make the switch to its third generation and a completely new architecture, the Alliance’s CMF-C platform. This time around, no camouflage is involved, and the slightly shadowy images present the cockpit in all its glory.
The company is also giving up a flurry of details (check them out in the attached press release), and sifting through the marketing speak will give us a clear picture of what’s completely new.
First up, it’s the styling – and everyone will probably agree that Nissan’s popular crossover certainly needed a complete redesign of the cabin. After all, with the second generation premiering back in 2013, it’s clearly growing long in the tooth.
Nissan promises many new elements, from seating materials and a 3D quilted Nappa leather to a raft of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Screen real estate has also gone up, along with the interior space.
From small to large, the central touchscreen display has grown to nine inches (wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are included), the driver’s 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) has “the biggest-in-segment image size,” and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster even comes with a “traditional Kiriko cut glass texture,” as a nod to Japanese culture.