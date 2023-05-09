Fisker Ocean Getting Special ‘Force E’ Off-Road Pack, Looks Like The Jetsons Family SUV

Remember the Fisker Ocean? Maybe it’s time to put some respect on its name, because not only have deliveries gotten underway for Henrik Fisker’s battery-electric crossover, but now a special off-road package dubbed ‘Force E’ is also in development and should be ready to ship in Q4 of this year.
Fisker, as a carmaker, has been hitting several important milestones lately. First, they began the manufacturing process for the Ocean with the help of Magna Steyr in Austria back in November of 2022, and earlier this month, the first SUV was delivered to a customer in Denmark. At the end of last year, Fisker claimed to have had some 63,000 preorders for the 2022 Ocean EV.
Anyway, let’s talk about the new Force E special off-road edition/package - you can buy it prepped like that straight from the factory, or you can have the package retrofitted on all-wheel-drive Ocean Extreme and Ultra variants, which is an excellent option to have.
“This vehicle is going to be a beast,” said company chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker. “We have pulled out all the stops on this one. I think it’s exciting to enter the segment. And for those who love to go offroad and enjoy nature, what better way than with zero emissions?”
That’s not just PR talk either, because these Force E models will bring a heck of a lot to the table, starting with a substantial bump in ground clearance and ramp angles, 33-inch all-terrain tires fitted to 20-inch reinforced wheels, new dampers, plus an estimated 550 horsepower.
Other highlights for the Force E special edition include a full-length titanium underbody plate to protect the battery, structurally mounted front and rear skid plates, and an optional interior package consisting of rubber floor coverings, extra grab handles, and tie-downs. Last but not least, a bespoke lightweight roof basket.
Fair question, but the answer is rather obvious. Carmakers are constantly looking to broaden the market appeal of their EVs, seeing as how these types of vehicles are the future and cars that sip gasoline or diesel fuel are, for lack of a better term, obsolete.
So, with 550 horsepower at its disposal and all the ground clearance you’ll ever need short of climbing over giant boulders, the Fisker Ocean Force E should prove quite formidable from a performance and endurance standpoint. By the way, the AWD dual-motor drivetrain can rocket the Ocean to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds – this may not be the case with Force E spec models, but surely, they won’t be THAT much slower.
The Force E package is currently under development at the company’s Magic Works specialty division in England, with SVP of Engineering David King (rally driver in the 1980s and 1990s) in charge of the project.
