First Fisker Ocean Delivery Shuts Up Everyone Who Doubted the Carmaker

Henrik Fisker is a famous car designer who created machines such as the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9 before he decided to have his own car brand. The Fisker Karma was a gorgeous car with flawed manufacturing. The enterprise failed, but the designer did not give up. In 2016, he founded his brand again and promised to make new electric cars. The Fisker Ocean delivery on May 5 in Copenhagen helped him shut up the doubters.

8 photos Photo: Fisker