Fisker Ocean Will Use Ample's Battery Module Swapping System

Ample was the first company to propose swappable battery modules that I have covered. Soon after I spoke to John de Souza – Ample's co-founder and president – CATL announced the Choco-SEBs, the company's swappable battery modules. It seemed the Chinese giant would beat Ample, but Fisker may have helped the American startup remain competitive in this game.
It's been two years since I last spoke to Ample, but it seems the startup's model is still based on the same modules. They are much smaller than those CATL developed, with about the same size as a shoebox. According to Ample, a compact car can have about 10 modules, while a midsize vehicle can hold 16 to 20 modules. Considering a Chevy Bolt EV has a 66-kWh battery pack, estimating each Ample module to offer 5 kWh would not be far-fetched. A Tesla Model 3 could get 15 modules and still provide 75 kWh, as the battery pack of the Long Range derivative does.
De Souza told me Ample did not release the capacity of its modules because they can have different chemistries. One of the advantages of the system is that Ample can upgrade the cells and offer more modern modules for customers. Technically speaking, the executive only disclosed that the connectors and unfilled space are within the trays, but the company is yet to present how everything works – and which trays are those. The only reference available is a video from 2021 – the one and only available on the company's YouTube channel.
One of the most interesting aspects of swappable battery modules is that you can fit as many units as you want until the physical limit is reached. That is valid both for Ample's and CATL's systems. Inserting fewer modules in a battery electric vehicle (BEV) makes sense if you do not have large distances to cover: the car gets lighter, and you also spend less time in the process. Carrying less weight means the BEV can travel further with the available energy.
Fisker and Ample did not mention it, but it seems car rental companies would be a perfect fit as their first customers. Hertz is having to offer discounts on the electric fleet it built because customers are not used to these vehicles, and some have rented cars without a full charge. If it is possible to replace depleted modules with fully-charged ones, rental companies will never deliver an uncharged EV again. They may also make it a lot easier for customers to get more juice in their rented BEVs – as long as there are enough swap stations around.
NIO already offers BaaS – or Battery as a Service. In this system, customers pay a monthly fee to use the battery packs and swap them. In China, that is a pretty convenient model because most people do not have where to charge their cars at home. When the battery pack is depleted, all they have to do is swap it for a charged one.
Whatever business model the companies decide to adopt starting in Q1 2024, Fisker and Ample will share the revenues obtained from the module-swapping service. However, Ample's goal is more than proving that its business model can make money. If the company manages to establish a module format that more automakers are willing to use, it may become the market standard. That would leave CATL restricted to the Chinese market, which is the world's largest. Perhaps both CATL and Ample will be more than happy with the market share that they may get.
De Souza told me Ample did not release the capacity of its modules because they can have different chemistries. One of the advantages of the system is that Ample can upgrade the cells and offer more modern modules for customers. Technically speaking, the executive only disclosed that the connectors and unfilled space are within the trays, but the company is yet to present how everything works – and which trays are those. The only reference available is a video from 2021 – the one and only available on the company's YouTube channel.
Having smaller units helps Ample fit more modules into any given space, regardless of the size of the electric car. On the other hand, it may take the company more time to fit all modules a vehicle may need to have full range.
One of the most interesting aspects of swappable battery modules is that you can fit as many units as you want until the physical limit is reached. That is valid both for Ample's and CATL's systems. Inserting fewer modules in a battery electric vehicle (BEV) makes sense if you do not have large distances to cover: the car gets lighter, and you also spend less time in the process. Carrying less weight means the BEV can travel further with the available energy.
These characteristics are certainly the reason for Fisker and Ample to focus on fleet operators in the first stage of their module-swapping service. The startup has to create its swapping network, which needs a particular demand to justify the investment. Placing these stations in companies or close to them ensures they will always have the modules they need and that Ample will have the necessary swap volume it requires.
Fisker and Ample did not mention it, but it seems car rental companies would be a perfect fit as their first customers. Hertz is having to offer discounts on the electric fleet it built because customers are not used to these vehicles, and some have rented cars without a full charge. If it is possible to replace depleted modules with fully-charged ones, rental companies will never deliver an uncharged EV again. They may also make it a lot easier for customers to get more juice in their rented BEVs – as long as there are enough swap stations around.
Depending on the deal Fisker and Ample have, the Ocean may be the first production car prepared to use the startup's swappable modules from the factory. Nowadays, Ample adapts the vehicles it is using in its tests to work with its technology. The battery module swap solution could create new ownership models for BEVs.
NIO already offers BaaS – or Battery as a Service. In this system, customers pay a monthly fee to use the battery packs and swap them. In China, that is a pretty convenient model because most people do not have where to charge their cars at home. When the battery pack is depleted, all they have to do is swap it for a charged one.
Apart from not buying the battery modules and using them only as a service, customers could purchase just what they truly need for their daily use or the bare minimum that the carmaker establishes. More modules for a road trip or other needs could be rented whenever they were necessary.
Whatever business model the companies decide to adopt starting in Q1 2024, Fisker and Ample will share the revenues obtained from the module-swapping service. However, Ample's goal is more than proving that its business model can make money. If the company manages to establish a module format that more automakers are willing to use, it may become the market standard. That would leave CATL restricted to the Chinese market, which is the world's largest. Perhaps both CATL and Ample will be more than happy with the market share that they may get.