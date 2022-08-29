Limited Edition Fisker Ocean ONE Auctioned for $170,000 in Less Than Five Minutes

Having designed cars driven by James Bond, motorcycles, and even superyachts, legendary designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker is one visionary figure. A limited edition of his latest creation, the Fisker Ocean ONE, was auctioned by the Milken Institute for over $170,000 during one of their recent events in New York.
The Fisker Ocean was designed to be “the most sustainable SUV on Earth,” maximizing the use of ethically sourced, upcycled, and recycled materials wherever possible in the manufacturing process. Not to mention the revolutionary SolarSky roof (for the Extreme edition), which can add up to 1,500 free miles of range per year.
The limited edition five-passenger, all-electric Fisker Ocean ONE was auctioned during the 8th annual Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues.
"It was an honor participating in the Milken Institute 2022 Hamptons Dialogues and bringing the world's most sustainable vehicle to New York," Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We're thrilled the auction went so well for the Prostate Cancer Foundation."
The Milken Institute is a nonprofit think tank focused on tackling global issues in the financial, physical, mental, and environmental health fields. Their Hamptons Dialogues event is a four-day discussion and learning event featuring the top minds in finance, medicine, tech, and politics, among others.
The ONE is an exclusive, launch edition of the Fisker Ocean, and among all the premium features found on the Extreme version, it includes signature cues such as 22-inch F3 aluminum SlipStream wheels, recycled carbon fiber inserts, MaliBlu interior, and a commemorative digital signature. Only 5,000 units of the ONE edition will be produced, intended for those who want to “experience it first.”
Proceeds from the Fisker Ocean ONE auction will be used by the Prostate Cancer Foundation to further advance their research and fight against the horrible disease.
Fisker will start production of the all-electric SUV on November 17, 2022, and the first deliveries are expected before the end of the year.
