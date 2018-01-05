autoevolution
 

Fisker EMotion Shows Up in Red, Looks like a Pain to Get in and Out of

Henrik Fisker has chosen this month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to host the official presentation of his next vehicle, the EMotion electric sedan he's been showing us pieces of over the past year or so.
The exterior design of the car won't be a surprise to anybody, though given its eccentric looks, seeing it in person might be a completely different experience than gazing at it through the flat medium of a computer screen.

The Danish-born designer has really put his pen to work on the EMotion, leaving very few clean surfaces and employing a plethora of creases and edges and angles to create an appearance that will surely divide the audience in two.

Much like the Tesla Model X, the doors on the EMotion are probably the talk-worthy aspect of the vehicle. While Musk's company only did a number on the rear doors, Fisker's car has weird opening solutions for all four of them.

It's not something we haven't seen before, it's just that these solutions are usually found on two-door supercars where access wouldn't be easy regardless of how they opened. On a sedan that's supposed to function as a daily driver, getting in and out might turn into a bit of a challenge making any stop a possibly embarrassing situation.

Getting into the position to climb into the driver's seat requires a bit of limbo dancing, at least when the rear door is also open, while getting out the first few times will likely result in a bruised head. But even though this is just a prototype, we doubt Fisker is contemplating the option of installing regular doors on the production version. If there will ever be one.

The CES launch should give us a clear timeframe for the next few years as well as clarify where and how Fisker Inc. plans to build the EMotion. Late November, Fisker teased a new vehicle which appears to be an electric autonomous shuttle of some sort, so might learn more about this next project as well. Only a few days left.
