First Tesla Semi Interior Video Shows the Life of a 2020 Trucker

Just a few days ago, Tesla hosted a new event that could change the face of the industry once again. It marked the company's debut in the commercial vehicle market and the launch of an all-new segment: the medium-haul electric semi truck.

11 photos



There was a lot to talk about after the presentation, with plenty of questions still unanswered. The most important was related to the purchase price, an aspect Elon Musk dodged expertly by speaking about the operating cost versus a diesel-powered truck instead. With a battery pack of about 1 MWh (that's 1,000 kWh), it should be quite expensive.



However, that - along with the rest of the uncertainties of such a novel vehicle - didn't stop a few high-profile companies from placing several orders. Meijer Inc - a Michigan-based groceries chain - ordered four, J.B. Hunt Transport Services placed a reservation for "several" trucks, while retail giant Walmart has made the downpayment for 15 (ten for the U.S. and five for Canada).



The focus so far has been on



All the driver has to take their attention from the scenery from beyond those thermonuclear explosion-proof windows are two large portrait-oriented displays. All the functions - vehicle, infotainment, climatization - are going to be squeezed in there, as are the side mirror displays.







The video also reveals there is only one passenger seat available tucked away to the back and right. It has a foldable sitting cushion to get out of the way when not in use, but the biggest question is where will the driver sleep? This is only a medium-haul truck, but the option should still be there. Tesla could make a folding bed on the entire width of the cabin, but considering it works with a lot of trucking experts, we should probably just go with what the company is offering and trust that it knows what it's doing way better than us.



