First-of-Three McLaren Senna Can Am Surfaces, Price Could Give You a Stroke

Being a niche carmaker means you are not bound by the requirements of industrial mass production. That is, if you happen to strike gold with some car, you can then go out and make as many variants of it as the customer pool supports (and asks for). 11 photos



But there’s one more variant of the Senna, one that is far less known, born like so many others at the request of one of the carmaker’s retailers.



At the end of last year, word of a Can Am version of the Senna surfaced. It was supposed to be a nod to Bruce McLaren and his exploits in the Can Am series, but also a road-legal variant of the GTR. Then the health crisis hit and we lost track of this version.



It would appear that McLaren did not waste any time, though, and made three of them. Somehow, one of them is now



For that much, aside for the right to be the owner of an almost unique car, you get 814 hp of power (the same as the GTR) coming from the same engine used on the Senna, a GTR race car chassis, the signature of Bruce McLaren, and 24 carat gold heat shield, among other things.



Given how the price for a regular Senna is about three times below the sticker on this one (and originally the Can Am was supposwed to go for about $1.5 million), the one here could prove to be quite the hard pill to swallow. Then again, you never know with car collectors...

Editor's note: The car is located in Canada, but we have no info on whether the price is in Canadian dollars. If it is (unlikely), that would mean around $2.482 million U.S. The car is located in Canada, but we have no info on whether the price is in Canadian dollars. If it is (unlikely), that would mean around $2.482 million U.S.