First Cupra Concept Coming to Geneva on Brand’s First Anniversary

15 Feb 2019, 13:00 UTC ·
Last year, ahead of the Geneva Motor show, SEAT announced the Cupra nameplate is becoming a brand in its own right. To prove it, Cupra presented its own take on the Ateca SUV, a 300-horsepower crossover.
This year, as Cupra is celebrating its own first anniversary, the Spanish said next month's 2019 Geneva show will be the place where they will be showing the first car ever created specifically for the brand (the online unveiling of the car will take place on February 22).

There are not many details to go on now, but what is known is that the mystery car is an SUV, and for now one that is still in concept phase. A single photo was released to accompany the announcement, showing the back end of the model wearing the brand’s logo.

“This concept car is a synthesis of what Cupra stands for, a special and unique car with a striking and sculptural design, which expresses its performance and shows the energy that we have in CUPRA to develop the next-generation of vehicles,” said in a statement Wayne Griffiths, Cupra CEO.

Even if it is young as a sole brand in the industry, Cupra has big plans for the short term future. An SUV coupe is the first on the list of models to be launched, and rumor is it will be called Terramar.

Following this model will be a total of six other cars, but these are likely to include Cupra interpretations of SEAT models, and not necessarily purpose-built cars.

As for what possessed the Spanish to choose this approach when it comes to their performance division, the reasoning was of course sales.

When the decision was made, Cupra was given the target to double its sales over the next five years, helping at the same time SEAT maintain the growth trend it has been experiencing over the past few years.
