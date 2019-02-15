First Cupra Concept Coming to Geneva on Brand’s First Anniversary

NASA to Reveal Fate of Opportunity Rover on Wednesday

Last year, ahead of the Geneva Motor show, SEAT announced the Cupra nameplate is becoming a brand in its own right. To prove it, Cupra presented its own take on the Ateca SUV , a 300-horsepower crossover. 46 photos



There are not many details to go on now, but what is known is that the mystery car is an SUV , and for now one that is still in concept phase. A single photo was released to accompany the announcement, showing the back end of the model wearing the brand’s logo.



“This concept car is a synthesis of what Cupra stands for, a special and unique car with a striking and sculptural design, which expresses its performance and shows the energy that we have in CUPRA to develop the next-generation of vehicles,” said in a statement Wayne Griffiths, Cupra CEO.



Even if it is young as a sole brand in the industry, Cupra has big plans for the short term future. An SUV coupe is the first on the list of models to be launched, and rumor is it will be called



Following this model will be a total of six other cars, but these are likely to include Cupra interpretations of



As for what possessed the Spanish to choose this approach when it comes to their performance division, the reasoning was of course sales.



