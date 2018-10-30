autoevolution

Cupra Ateca Configurator Launched, Starts from €43,450

The first Cupra SUV in the history of the SEAT brand is finally you can buy. We found the German configurator has gone live on a separate Cupra website.
It's not on the main page, and we were quite taken aback by the price: €43,450. The Leon ST Cupra was only €40k when it came out, and it features the same 2-liter turbo, AWD and a similar DSG gearbox.

Performance SUVs are always going to be a cash grab, not passion projects with pure performance. The initial reviews of the Cupra SUV say it's not the last word in engagement, but it is pretty fast. It's not going to give you the same feeling as a Civic Type R or a Focus RS.

The Cupra isn't just a more expensive Ateca. Every aspect has been revised, starting with the looks. It features a unique body kit to feed the air-hungry turbo engine and reduce high-speed lift.

Right now, you could say the Cupra is a car without rivals since Performance SUVs are all either bigger or much smaller. With a 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 247 km/h, it's almost as quick as an Audi SQ5, which suddenly makes it sound cheap.

The options aren't too bad either. For example, the copper wheels are only €1,100, but we'd stick to the standard, free setup since it's the same size and shape. All colors except the base blue are 600 euros, while the seats can be ordered in either leather or Alcantara.

You might be tempted to add the €540 Beats audio or a panoramic sunroof for €1,130. With Cupra models of the past, you could always get a huge discount from dealers if you bought existing stock. But only time will tell if the company is just going to pile up excessive numbers of 300 horsepower crossovers.
