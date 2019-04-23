Firefighters Help Disabled Man, Push Him Home After Wheelchair Battery Dies

Talk about going beyond the call of duty: a crew of firefighters from the Raytown Fire Protection District in Missouri helped a disabled man after he became stranded in his electric wheelchair. Video of the rescue mission has gone viral on social media.

“What happens when a firetruck comes upon a citizen whose electric wheelchair has stopped working,” the caption for the video reads. “You get out and help them home.”



Failing to do so, he called the firefighters, who were able to take him out. However, he was now without any means of getting home so the crew offered to push him for 7 blocks in the scorching heat. The ride took about 30 minutes and the man made it home safely. He still had enough battery life to go up the ramp at his home and plug it in to recharge it.



“Our guys responded out there and basically lifted a wheelchair with him in it up out of the rut he was stuck in,” Hunley explains. “He apparently had been trying to get himself out with the wheelchair and had expended the battery so it was pretty drained.”



The video of the unlikely rescue mission has gone viral, with many people praising the firefighters for their care and dedication.



