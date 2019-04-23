autoevolution

Firefighters Help Disabled Man, Push Him Home After Wheelchair Battery Dies

23 Apr 2019, 11:41 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Talk about going beyond the call of duty: a crew of firefighters from the Raytown Fire Protection District in Missouri helped a disabled man after he became stranded in his electric wheelchair. Video of the rescue mission has gone viral on social media.
57 photos
BMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first responders
A video posted by the department on Facebook shows 3 firefighters push the wheelchair on the road, which is pretty heavy with traffic. A fourth one is driving the fire truck (and filming the action) right behind them, effectively shielding them from incoming traffic.

“What happens when a firetruck comes upon a citizen whose electric wheelchair has stopped working,” the caption for the video reads. “You get out and help them home.”

Speaking with the Kansas City Star, Deputy Chief Mike Hunley from the District offers a bit more context as to how the man came to need assistance. He is a fisherman and had gone to a local pond. When he went off the pavement, the wheels of his wheelchair became stuck in the soft ground and, even with help from passers-by, he nearly depleted the battery in his efforts to get out.

Failing to do so, he called the firefighters, who were able to take him out. However, he was now without any means of getting home so the crew offered to push him for 7 blocks in the scorching heat. The ride took about 30 minutes and the man made it home safely. He still had enough battery life to go up the ramp at his home and plug it in to recharge it.

“Our guys responded out there and basically lifted a wheelchair with him in it up out of the rut he was stuck in,” Hunley explains. “He apparently had been trying to get himself out with the wheelchair and had expended the battery so it was pretty drained.”

The video of the unlikely rescue mission has gone viral, with many people praising the firefighters for their care and dedication.

firefighter fire truck wheelchair viral video Missouri battery
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 