New York Firefighter Proposes During Drill, Sparks Fly

When they’re not using the fire trucks in rescue missions, firefighters at a New York station are using them for a more romantic purpose, as props in surprise proposals. This happened during a drill on April Fools’ day at the Barneveld Fire Department.

57 photos



To make the proposal a huge surprise, Lieutenant Ueltschi planned it to take place at the end of a drill, when his girlfriend least expected it. He also asked his mates for help, so a couple of them ended up holding a banner made out of a water hose, which read “Will you marry me?” Of course, it all went down in front of



As you can see, when Pelletier rolled under the door and out of the garage with her mask on, the last thing she imagined she’d see was her boyfriend asking for her hand in marriage.



“Last night on 4/1/19 at our weekly training, we held a special drill to help one of our members out. While participating in mask confidence training their was a special surprise for Firefighter/EMT Becca Pelletier. Our fire department is like a big family and we were excited that we could assist with the proposal. Congratulations and Best wishes to Becca and Lieutenant Kelby Ueltschi,” the department writes in a caption to the video.



You can see the footage and the photos at the bottom of the page as well. As was to be expected, after they went live, the post was flooded with well wishes and congratulatory messages from the public, which also praised the entire department for making it happen.







However, the proposal was no joke. Footage and photos from the happy event were posted to Facebook, on the official page of the department, with a congratulatory message from the entire team.To make the proposal a huge surprise, Lieutenant Ueltschi planned it to take place at the end of a drill, when his girlfriend least expected it. He also asked his mates for help, so a couple of them ended up holding a banner made out of a water hose, which read “Will you marry me?” Of course, it all went down in front of a fire truck , which also served as backdrop for the official engagement portraits.As you can see, when Pelletier rolled under the door and out of the garage with her mask on, the last thing she imagined she’d see was her boyfriend asking for her hand in marriage.“Last night on 4/1/19 at our weekly training, we held a special drill to help one of our members out. While participating in mask confidence training their was a special surprise for Firefighter/EMT Becca Pelletier. Our fire department is like a big family and we were excited that we could assist with the proposal. Congratulations and Best wishes to Becca and Lieutenant Kelby Ueltschi,” the department writes in a caption to the video.You can see the footage and the photos at the bottom of the page as well. As was to be expected, after they went live, the post was flooded with well wishes and congratulatory messages from the public, which also praised the entire department for making it happen.