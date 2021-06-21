Final-Gen Chevrolet El Camino Found Sleeping Under a Tarp, Still Alive

3 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Turbo El Camino and It's Way Too Close for Comfort

How much is this last-gen El Camino really worth? This is rather hard to say, especially given not a lot of details about its condition are provided, but the eBay seller expects to get at least $5,200 as part of this no-reserve auction. Because yes, the sales of the final El Camino series declined gradually throughout the years, going down from a little over 58,000 units in 1979 to less than 14,000 units in the last year on the market.So for Chevrolet , keeping the El Camino alive made little sense, as the company eventually decided to just focus on other models that were still bringing home the bacon.But when it comes to the fifth- and last-generation El Camino, the 1979 version was the most successful, with, as said, over 58,000 units leaving the factory for this model year.And what we have here is a ’79 El Camino that obviously doesn’t come in its best shape but which the owner claims still has plenty of goodies, allowing for a full restoration that would eventually turn it into quite a head turner.Judging from the photos included in the eBay listing, the car has been sitting under a tarp for quite some time, but the good news is the original 305ci (5.0-liter) is still under the hood, and “it was working four months ago.”But of course, a closer inspection of everything on this El Camino is still recommended, especially if you plan to buy it for a full restoration. The odometer indicates close to 90,000 miles (145,000 km), and the owner says they are all originaleBay seller boatsndiesels claims a second El Camino with a running 350 (5.7-liter) is also available, mostly as a parts car to help with the restoration.How much is this last-gen El Camino really worth? This is rather hard to say, especially given not a lot of details about its condition are provided, but the eBay seller expects to get at least $5,200 as part of this no-reserve auction.

