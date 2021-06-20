1966 Chevrolet El Camino Turns This Junkyard into a Rust Bucket Catwalk

5 1965 Chevrolet El Camino Barn Find Was Used as Horse Feed Container, Still Alive

While junkyards are pretty much the saddest place where a car could end up going, there are moments when they become the home of classic gems that are totally worth saving and which could eventually become genuine head-turners with the proper restoration. 11 photos



Needless to say, saving this El Camino doesn’t look like an easy job, though the bigger problem is that we’re provided with very few details about it in the first place. The folks over at Classic Cars of SC (



And most likely, the sellers don’t have such details either, especially since it’s a junkyard find, though it goes without saying that a visual inspection would reveal so much more about this mysterious classic.



The VIN code confirms the



The base six-cylinder engine was a 194ci (3.2-liter) unit with 120 horsepower, while a 283ci (4.6-liter) with 195 horsepower was offered as the standard V8. Optional engines included another 283 with 195 horsepower, a 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower, and two 396 (6.5-liter) units with 325 and 360 horsepower, respectively.



So at the end of the day, it's pretty clear this El Camino is as mysterious as it gets, but on the other hand, it looks way better than all the other rust buckets around it and also left abandoned in that junkyard. So if you're up for a very challenging restoration, be ready to spend around $3,500 for this Chevy

