Fieseler Fi 156 Storch: A German STOL Warplane With V8 Power, Rommel's Favorite Plane

On the face of it, the Fieseler Fi 156 Storch looked like the most pathetic pipsqueak of a warplane. One you wouldn't want to be caught dead flying in a warzone. But if you think this, know that everyone from Erwin Rommel to Hermann Göring happily sat in the back of these positively adorable Luftwaffe liaison planes. But why? What could be so great about it that the Wehrmacht's Desert Fox and the leader of the Luftwaffe both called their transport of choice?
The answer is more complicated than you'd think. It could have something to do with the Storch's designer, Gerhard Fieseler, an Imperial German ace pilot during the First World War, the same as Göring. So when the newly formed German Air Ministry issued a challenge to its domestic aerospace manufacturers, a design Fieseler was working on for the private/military sector seemed like a sure fit.
The decree, issued by an organization Hermann Göring himself founded in 1935, called for a light, durable, military liaison airplane capable of taking off and landing from a variety of rugged terrains to transport VIP personnel to, from, and around battlefields across Europe in their mad blitzes pushing both east and west which the German's had been planning in secret since the Nazi party rose to power in the early 1930s.
Competing against designs from Messerschmitt and the upstart Seibel company, the Storch easily won with flying colors. Though not a particularly fast airplane, with a top speed in the neighborhood of 110 mph (175 km/h), the Storch's engine was still a robust and well-respected powerplant. It was a V8 engine, an Argus As 10 inverted, air-cooled 773-cubic inch (12.66-liter) unit generating roughly 240 horsepower depending on the altitude.
Unlike most land-based warplanes, the Storch featured folding mono-wings, which allowed them to be easily transported on trucks and flatbed train cars. Its rear seat position could be occupied by a photographer carrying a special camera to take reconnaissance photos or operate an optional Rheinmetall MGF 14 7.92mm machine gun mounted in plexiglass in the rear of the fuselage.
The aircraft's lightweight and decent power-to-weight ratio for what it was allowed it to take off and land in less than the length of a football field. A factor that turned out to be of great importance in Storch's most historically important mission was the retrieval of the captured Italian dictator Benito Mussolini from Allied captivity. In late July 1943, During Unternehmen Eiche, translated as "Operation Oak" in English and commonly referred to as the Gran Sasso raid.
Originally, a Focke-Achgelis Fa 223 helicopter was intended to transport the Italian dictator from his Allied holding cell in the Gran Sasso d'Italia in the Apennines near the Italian Alps. But when that broke down en route to the mission, the venerable, rugged Fi 156 was chosen to extract Mussolini, German Commando Otto Sorkeny, and their pilot out away from their extract point. Legend had it the Fieseler's V8 struggled to lift the team of three men from their evac-zone. But the mighty Argus A 10 had just enough lifting power to transport get the trio back to base.
Famously, production of the Storch continued after the Liberation of France as the Morane-Saulnier MS.505 Criquet. It served in the French Air Force until the astonishing year 1970. For a pipsqueak little airplane, that's a remarkable military career. Its V8 engine is pretty neat too.
