The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is a Brute on the Street but There's Something Even Tougher

At Eurosatory, the world's largest military trade fair, currently taking place in Paris, arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is presenting a combat-ready Mercedes-Benz G-Class: it's called the Caracal. It's fast, maneuverable, all-wheel drive, and can be used on any terrain.
Its field of application would be transporting airborne units and special operations units. It was developed in collaboration with Rheinmetall, Mercedes-Benz, and ACS (Armoured Car Systems). Depending on the mission scenario, the Caracal can be equipped accordingly.
The lightweight superstructure can optionally be fitted with ballistic and mine protection elements. And, of course, the Caracal can also carry weapons. The mounts can withstand the weight of standard infantry and anti-tank weapons. The body of this vehicle was made from lightweight and particularly robust materials.
The six-cylinder diesel engine develops 249 hp (252 ps), giving the 4,900 kg (10.802 lbs) vehicle an official top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). The materials and engine power of this 4×4 make the Caracal particularly maneuverable, despite its almost 5 tonnes.
The Caracal's modular design and two available wheelbases allow for airborne operations in a variety of roles, from a simple troop carrier to a medical vehicle or a logistics vehicle. The Caracal enters full-scale production in 2023. Rheinmetall offers full life-cycle support for more than 20 years.
Caracal's compact design makes it possible to airlift up to two vehicles in the cargo bay of a CH-53K King Stallion or CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, which can also carry one as a suspended load.
Eurosatory 2022 takes place in Paris from 13-17 June. Under the motto "Move - Sense - Strike", Rheinmetall is presenting part of its comprehensive range of products and activities there.
Covering an exhibition area of around 3,000 square meters (around 32.291 square feet), this year's Rheinmetall presence will be the largest ever at Eurosatory. The focus is on reconnaissance capabilities, networking capability, mobility, survivability, and lethality on future battlefields.
