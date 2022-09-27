Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta Sparks Intense Bidding, Doesn't Reach a Seven-Figure Price

It is not often that a vehicle like this one is put up for sale. The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta is a majestic-looking thing, and it packs enough power to make your head spin after just a couple of laps on a track. However, that’s not why collectors are after this supercar. They want the exclusivity, but it looks like wealthy enthusiasts aren’t ready to splurge seven figures for it – yet.

