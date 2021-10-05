Field Of Rotting Porsche 928s Demands a Savior



The 928 is only just becoming the car Porsche wish it had decades ago. Originally slated to actually take over the flagship mantel from the 911, the 928 suffered one setback after another and has since fallen into the history books.



It's a bit shocking that the car never took off, considering it was well-known at the time and even featured in multiple Hollywood films. One such film was Risky Business, starring Tom Cruise.



Secondly, these aren't just bare bones 928s. Among the 12 or so cars, some of them are 5.0-liter S2 cars, some have special Porsche phone-dial wheels, and most look like they're in amazing shape considering their neglect. The film has been credited in many ways for launching Cruise's career. According to some reports, it was the Porsche 928 in the film that Tom learned to drive stick on too.That 928 recently sold at Barret-Jackson for nearly $2 million. Of course, it had been kept in climate controlled storage for most of its life and is in outstanding condition for its age.The cars seen here, photographed by Steve Rhodes , who was scouting locations for the HBO TV show Westworld, aren't subject to the same love and care. According to Mr.Rhodes, “One of the [land] owner’s friends asked to store a couple of cars. And pretty much never came back.”What's worse is that it seems as though these cars will never be salvaged. Rhodes went on to say that “the guy is still around who owns them, but seems to have lost interest in fixing them, but I was told he won’t sell them.”We still hold out hope for these lost classics for two reasons. Firstly, they're in the Californian climate, which is notably kind to cars even when they're outdoors.Secondly, these aren't just bare bones 928s. Among the 12 or so cars, some of them are 5.0-liter S2 cars, some have special Porsche phone-dial wheels, and most look like they're in amazing shape considering their neglect.