Air-Cooled Porsche 993 Gets Beastly “666” Transformation, Also Has Wing Turbos

When life gives you “follower” ideas, a sensible virtual artist might put them into virtual practice. Especially if they’re bold enough to be on the same page as the imagination of the designer.
Many automotive pixel masters just chase down the next successful subject and constantly adapt to the trends of the moment. Others have a vision and a distinct way of doing things. Dom Host, the CGI expert behind the altered_intent account on social, media has a certain visual style, which makes him rather unique and easy to recognize.
He loves to play not just with virtual pixels, but also with real-world rides. And his passion for building is directed towards high-performance classic Hot Rods. When dwindling around the plains of his imagination land, his knack for vintage rides is also obvious. As well as the appetite for extreme makeovers.
With that being said, is anyone going to be surprised that he jumped at the chance of fulfilling the wish of one of his “followers?” Especially since the fan asked him “to put turbos in the wing of a Porsche!” Without further ado, the virtual artist complied and now we are incredulously staring at a beast. It arrived complete with the proper devilish moniker (it’s called “993.666”), and lots of things to wonder about.
Such as the extreme race car makeover with slammed looks and crazy aero body kit. But that’s not the outrageous part. Instead, this 911 from the 993 generation (the last of the air-cooled heroes) comes with a pair of turbochargers strapped to the rear wing. I have no idea if that’s even remotely possible (from a technical standpoint) in the real world.
But I’ll give him that: it looks as if NASA engineers met a pair of racing mechanics and decided to try and see if a Porsche 993 is capable of flight at ground level. Or, perhaps he’s going with an alternate idea of Batman dropping the caped crusader persona and focusing on (virtual) Porsche racing leagues instead...
