Natti Natasha and Her Porsche Taycan Make the Best Combination

One of the biggest reggaeton singers of our times, Natti Natasha just released her latest studio album called "Nattividad" (a wordplay with her name and the word "nativity"), and rewarded herself with a Porsche Taycan. 6 photos



Natti Natasha is also the proud owner of an Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV , which she received from her manager Rafael Pina. Rafael is actually her fiancé and the father of her child born in May. She also has a



In a recent Instagram post, Natti Natasha quoted a lyric from her song, “Eleven” off her latest album, where she sings “It has been a long time she has drunk / She hangs out at Eleven / She bought a Taycan that she shouldn’t, and always calls when it’s raining.”



To celebrate her lyrics, the singer also posed next to a white Taycan, but, unlike her lyrics, we see no reason why she shouldn’t. The supercar comes in three variants: the 4S, the Turbo and the Turbo S, with the the latter sitting at the top of the lineup.



We have no idea what Natti Natasha chose, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo S seems like a good idea. It comes with 750 hp (761 ps), and a maximum torque of 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) and it can go from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph). Energy is stored in a 93.4 kWh Li-ion battery, that provides the sports electric with a range of 256 miles (412 km). All these figures that the supercar sports come with a super-price, starting at $185,000.



But we think the Taycan and Natti Natasha truly make the perfect duo.







