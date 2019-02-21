autoevolution

Fiat 500L Gets Urbana Edition Stateside, Costs An Additional $595

21 Feb 2019
The Urbana Edition is Fiat talk for a styling package, not a special edition or standalone mode. Available for the 500L Trekking (starts at $23,325), the Urbana adds $595 to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
The question is, why does a people carrier need more style? As you’re well aware, Fiat isn’t doing great in North America. Sales in the United States for the 500L totaled 1,413 examples in 2018, too few to justify the existence of the nameplate in this part of the world.

Nevertheless, Fiat keeps on keeping on because it doesn’t have anything else to offer except the 500 series and 124 Spider in the United States. These said, what sets the Urban Edition apart from the rest of the 500L range of models?

First of all, Miron accents on the side moldings, door handles, side mirrors, fog lamps, and bumpers. 17-inch aluminum wheels finished in gloss black complement five available paint options. These are Black, Bianco, Verde Bosco, Grigio Scuro, and Bronzo Metallizato (pictured).

Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed by leather upholstery on the seats, contrast stitching in copper, and lots of 500 branding. The minivan further features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite navigation, Beats Audio sound system, rearview camera, voice control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder develops 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels, translating to a rather boring driving experience.

In this application, the 1.4 MultiAir Turbo engine is much obliged to return up to 30 miles to the gallon on the highway. On the long haul, that’s 396 miles between fill-ups for the U.S. version of the 500L. The family-sized model is available with two turbo diesels in Europe, capable of returning much better numbers. The 1.4-liter Fire is still available to order in this part of the world despite being underpowered for a vehicle of this size and weight.
