2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition Arrives In Time For The 2018 New York Auto Show

More on this:

1 Carbon Fiber-roofed Abarth 124 GT Shows Up In Geneva With 1.4 Turbo Engine

2 Fiat 500 Collezione to Be Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

3 2019 Fiat 500X Facelift Spied Testing In Sweden

4 FCA Expected To Phase Out Diesel-engined Cars By 2022

5 2019 Fiat 500X Facelift Spied Together With 2019 Jeep Renegade