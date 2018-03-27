2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition Arrives In Time For The 2018 New York Auto Show

Offered on the 500 Pop hatchback, Urbana Edition
is available in five exterior colors: Metallo Gray, Pompei Silver, Granito Gray, Perla White Tri-Coat, and Bianco White Ice. The chic persona of the Cinquecento is furthered by 16-inch aluminum wheels finished in hyper black, black-trimmed headlamps and taillamps, black Sport Cloth bucket seats with silver accent stitching, and that’s just about it.
But wait, there’s more! The 500 Urbana Edition joins the 500L
and 500X
, with the package priced at $395 and $845, respectively. Available on the Trekking trim levels, the 500L and 500X in Urbana specification come with just about the same styling upgrades, including black-out side mirror caps, side moldings, roof, and roof rails.
Pricing for the 500 Urbana Edition will be announced closer to the on-sale date, but it’s not too hard to guesstimate how the cookie will crumble. In Pop specification, the 500 city car
retails at $14,995 without destination. The package, in all likelihood, won’t cost more than $500. So yeah, in the ballpark of $15,500 will do.
“With an all-turbo Fiat 500 lineup in 2018, our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive icon now comes standard with more horsepower than any of its competitors,”
said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands (namely Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat) at FCA
North America. “With the addition of our new Fiat 500 Urbana Edition, we’re creating a new custom, personalized option for our customers.”
What Steve is on about is the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo, introduced as standard on the 2018 model year
. With 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet on tap, it’s the next best thing after the Abarth-tuned version of the engine, with the latter packing 160 ponies and 183 pound-feet.