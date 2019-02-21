autoevolution

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe for China Debuts With Fingerprint Scanner, New Taillights

Although presented at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show, Beijing Hyundai's version of the all-new Santa Fe took until now to arrive. At first glance, it looks the same as the sold everywhere else, but there are enough changes to make you envious.
From the front, the Santa Fe looks about the same, with small revisions to the grille and lower bumper. These continue down the side and lead you to a new rear bumper, where things start to get spicy. The SUV has been fitted with rectangular double exhaust pipes, and a brand new wrap-around taillight design, a bit like a Kia Stinger.

The trunk opening is also new, flatter for the window portion and lower at the bottom to create a flat lading area. The rear-quarter glass has been revised, partly to cover up the extended wheelbase, but also to make room for an extra-large chrome trim insert.

The overall appearance is grander, more imposing, with an air of technologically advanced class. The interior also features a couple of revisions. For example, the center console now features a cascading Mercedes-like design and a push-button gear selector borrowed from other Hyundai-Kia models. With 100mm added to the wheelbase (160mm overall), the Santa Fe is now more suited to its role as a 7-seat people-carrier.

Beijing Hyundai has also installed fingerprint authentication access and start-up. It allows you to get in and go without ever touching your key. Meanwhile, the seat and mirror preset can be locked to an individual driver profile.

The car is also equipped with Baidu Duer AI, a voice recognition system, as well as wireless charging. In terms of safety, Hyundai said the Santa Fe is the first in China to adopt the company's rear occupant alert system. This uses ultrasonic sensors to detect movements of children in case they are left behind, something we often see in dashcam videos.
