Ferrari to Make 80% Full-Electric and Hybrid Cars by 2030, New Supercar by 2026

Italian luxury car maker Ferrari announced its 2022 to 2026 strategic plan. Top on the agenda was its electrification strategy that targets an offering composed of 40% fully electric vehicles, 40% hybrids, and 20% ICEs. CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed the automaker will present the first electric Ferrari in 2025, with deliveries rolling out the following year.
Vigna, who has only been with Ferrari for nine months, is a tech veteran with 26 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He presented the strategic plan on Thursday, during the automaker’s capital markets day and confirmed its electrification strategy is highly relevant.
Only 20% (four models) of the Italian automaker’s fleet consists of hybrid vehicles, with the first being the limited edition 2013 Ferrari La Ferrari, which borrows a lot from the company's F1 tech. Its hybrid powertrain will continue to benefit from the technological transfer from Ferrari's racing experience.
Ferrari plans to increase its fleet with 15 new launches between 2023 and 2026, unveiling the Purosangue SUV in three months. The Purosangue will represent no more than 20% of the vehicles produced during its cycle.
The Italian luxury sportscar automaker has bought land near its existing Maranello plant for a third production line. According to industry insiders, this production line is dedicated to building its hybrid and electric units.
The strategic plan states the electric engines will be designed, handcrafted, and assembled in Maranello “to ensure a unique driving experience” – that the manufacturer says – comes from its racing solutions.
As awe-inspiring as the strategic plan seems, Vigna still has a big task of merging innovation and tradition. Ferrari, like Lamborghini, are leaders in their segment due to their iconic high-powered throaty engines. Switching to electric puts them in unfamiliar territory, pitching them against brands that would have been incomparable a decade ago.
The automaker insists the new electric variables will borrow a lot from the “Prancing Horse’s” heritage. Its unique features, leveraging the racing know-how, will make it “a true Ferrari.”
Ferrari also stated it would launch its highly awaited new supercar within the plan period.
75 years of innovation come to life at the #Fiorano circuit for the Ferrari Capital Markets Day. #Ferrari75 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/xZ8EaZUn26— Ferrari (@Ferrari) June 16, 2022