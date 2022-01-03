Ferrari Tesla Evinetta Is One Model S-Powered Electric Wonder We'd Love Having Around

Effects on the environment aside, the rise to power of electric cars has one other major effect: after almost a century of more or less standardized, age-adapted design, people are free once more to dream up shapes and lines that at times have never been seen before.
Lacking the cooling and other needs of internal combustion engine cars, EVs are free to try out as crazy as a design as the people envisioning them allows. It can be either something brand new, that was not available before, or something based on an existing platform, but the reality remains: sometimes, the results are simply stunning.
About a year ago, a digital render going by the name Carlos (colorsponge) came up with something called Evinetta. The idea, put together with the help of another designer named Ash Thorp, benefitted back then by a short clip showing the contraption in digital action.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Evinetta comes back to haunt our dreams in fresh images, making us kind of feel we wouldn’t mind if someone picked it up and made it in real life. And it wouldn’t be such a complicated affair, as it’s not made with some out of this world piece of hardware that doesn’t exist yet, but it’s based on some things we already have.
Described as the communion of “the best parts of many inspirational sources,” the concept uses as a base the Ferrari Berlinetta from the 1970s. The body is heavily modified, of course, but squint and you get some idea the Italian icon is still alive and kicking in there.
For this digital exercise, the Ferrari was stripped of its internal combustion engine and is now rocking a Tesla Model S powertrain, with one motor slapped between the very large rear wheels and the battery in the vehicle floor. The contraption rests on custom wheels, of course, that are backed in their mission of stopping the Evinetta from scraping the asphalt by an active ride suspension system.
Now, the Evinetta was brought back into focus this weekend as a means for someone to wish someone else a Happy New Year, but we must say, a real-life build based on this thing would be just what we need in 2022, in terms of cars we’ll certainly remember.
